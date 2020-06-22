Victoria's Coronavirus outbreak another setback for border re-openings

Source: AAP
Published 22 June 2020 at 3:16pm, updated 22 June 2020 at 3:19pm
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Victoria is introducing tougher coronavirus restrictions after seeing a double-digit rise in cases for the fifth consecutive day. Officials warn it's another setback for state and territory border re-openings. Victoria has re-imposed strict COVID-19 measures, limiting indoor gatherings to five people, outdoor gatherings to 10 people, and maintaining the 20-patron cap for eateries.
