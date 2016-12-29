Kerry blasts Israel as Obama administration nears end

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu responds Source: AAP
Published 29 December 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 30 December 2016 at 1:17pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United States secretary of state John Kerry has warned the future of a two-state solution to the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in serious jeopardy. Mr Kerry says the United States cannot stay silent as violence and Israeli settlements risk undermining peace. Israel's prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, has hit back at the comments, accusing Mr Kerry of bias against the Jewish state. A feature prsented by Anita Barar
