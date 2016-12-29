SBS Hindi

Kerry blasts Israel as Obama administration nears end

SBS Hindi

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu responds

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu responds Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 30 December 2016 at 1:17pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

United States secretary of state John Kerry has warned the future of a two-state solution to the enduring Israeli-Palestinian conflict is in serious jeopardy. Mr Kerry says the United States cannot stay silent as violence and Israeli settlements risk undermining peace. Israel's prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, has hit back at the comments, accusing Mr Kerry of bias against the Jewish state. A feature prsented by Anita Barar

Published 29 December 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 30 December 2016 at 1:17pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels