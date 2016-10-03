SBS Hindi

Kheer Mohan During Navratri

Kheer Mohan

Kheer Mohan Source: Satish Gupta

Published 3 October 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Are you fasting during Navratri or do you simply have a sweet tooth? Try this fabulous recipe for Kheer Mohan, your family and friends will love it

KHEER MOHAN

 

Cooking time 20 to 25 minutes. Serves 4 to 5 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·2 cup Paneer - mashed

·½ cup Khoya - mashed

·½ cup mixed nuts coarsely pounded (almonds, cashews and pistachio)

·8 to 10 currants - cut into small pieces

·½ tsp Ilachi powder

 

Ingredients for the syrup:

·3 cup sugar

·3 cup water

·A pinch of Saffron

 

Method:

In a mixing bowl, add the Khoya, pounded nuts, cut pieces of currants and Ilachi powder. Mix well and keep aside as the filling.

 

Divide the paneer into about 15 equal portions. Make a ball of each portion. Flatten between palms and place ½ tsp filling in the middle. Lift sides and seal the mixture inside the ball.

 

Boil the water and sugar in a pan. When the syrup starts to thicken, add a pinch of saffron. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes till the syrup is cooked. Now add the cheese balls into the syrup . Cover the pan and reduce heat. Let it simmer for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool. Place the dish in a refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Serve cool.

 

 





