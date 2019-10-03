SBS Hindi

Konkani Association of Australia's upcoming Kala Utsav

Konkani Association

Source: Supplied

Published 3 October 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 3 October 2019 at 4:58pm
By Kumud Merani
The Konkani Association of Australia is a rapidly growing Association with a mission and a vision. Their main aim is to maintain and upkeep their language and culture. The president of the Association Dr Athin Sujeer and event director Rajashree Shenoy talk to us about their forthcoming Kala Utsav.

