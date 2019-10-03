Konkani Association of Australia's upcoming Kala Utsav

Source: Supplied
Published 3 October 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 3 October 2019 at 4:58pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The Konkani Association of Australia is a rapidly growing Association with a mission and a vision. Their main aim is to maintain and upkeep their language and culture. The president of the Association Dr Athin Sujeer and event director Rajashree Shenoy talk to us about their forthcoming Kala Utsav.
