Kuch Meetha ho jaye : Anjeer Chocobites

INGRIDIENTS:
5-6 anjeer paste (soak the dried figs in enough hot water for 15 minutes and blend it in a mixer to a smooth paste)
2 tea spoon coco powder
2 table spoon nut powder(almond , cashew)
3 table spoon chopped almond, cashew, walnut
50 -70g grated milk chocolate
2 table spoon cream (malai)
3 table spoon wheat flex
METHOD:
1. Take a pan.
2. Add anjeer paste ,coco powder and nut powder in the pan and mix well.
3. Cook this mixture on slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Add grated chocolate and cook till chocolate melts.
5. Add chopped nuts ,wheat flex and cream. Mix well.
6. Cook the mixture for 4 to 5 minutes till it becomes lumpy.
7. Transfer the mixer into a mould & spread it evenly, cool it for 10 to 15 minutes .
8. Unmould the tempting bites and enjoy it to the fullest.
Tasty yummy bites are ready to serve and gobble up!!!