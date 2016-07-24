Labor's Shadow Cabinet

- Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and his deputy, Tanya Plibersek announce the line up of Labor's new cabinet Source: AAP
Published 24 July 2016 at 9:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Federal opposition leader Bill Shorten announced the makeup of his new, expanded ministry.The reshuffle sees Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek take on a new education super-portfolio but Foreign Affairs being given to Senate Opposition leader Penny Wong...Tune in for more
