"Language is the map of a Culture"

AIBC Chair Sheba Nandkeolyar

AIBC Chair Sheba Nandkeolyar Source: AIBC/Rajesh Photography

Published 30 September 2016 at 7:06pm
By Pallavi Jain
Australia India Business Council (AIBC) recently held its 30th Annual Dinner in Sydney. At this event we spoke to the Chair of AIBC, Sheba Nandkeolyar, and asked her several questions regarding the bilateral business relationship between Australia and India including the impending SECA. In this interview Sheba Nandkeolyar also emphasized the importance of language in doing business. Tune in for more...

