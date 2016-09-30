"Language is the map of a Culture"

AIBC Chair Sheba Nandkeolyar Source: AIBC/Rajesh Photography
Australia India Business Council (AIBC) recently held its 30th Annual Dinner in Sydney. At this event we spoke to the Chair of AIBC, Sheba Nandkeolyar, and asked her several questions regarding the bilateral business relationship between Australia and India including the impending SECA. In this interview Sheba Nandkeolyar also emphasized the importance of language in doing business. Tune in for more...
