Leela Samson: Dancing the past

Internationally acclaimed dancer, teacher, writer and choreographer of bharata natyam Leela Samson and her group Spanda is performing in Parramasal 2017. In an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi Padmashree Ms Samson shared her philosophy and motivations that keep her dancing.
Leela Samson Source: Supplied
Published 9 March 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 9 March 2017 at 4:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Kumud Merani talks to internatinally acclaimed bharta natyam dancer Leela Samson about her performance 'Past Forward'in Parramasala 2017.
