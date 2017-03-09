SBS Hindi

Leela Samson: Dancing the past

Leela Samson

Leela Samson Source: Supplied

Published 9 March 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 9 March 2017 at 4:53pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Kumud Merani talks to internatinally acclaimed bharta natyam dancer Leela Samson about her performance 'Past Forward'in Parramasala 2017.

Available in other languages
Internationally acclaimed dancer, teacher, writer and choreographer of bharata natyam Leela Samson and her group Spanda is performing in Parramasal 2017. In an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi Padmashree Ms Samson shared her philosophy and motivations that keep her dancing.

