Letters of Love: by the kids for the Kids

Published 10 April 2017 at 11:36am
By Harita Mehta
Letters of Love is a global initiative ensuring that thousands of refugee children, tended by the UNHCR, receive personalized cards from you. In India, school children are writing the letters with lots of positive expressions that provides refugee kids hope and comfort. Harita Mehta spoke to Pooja Pradeep about this initiative.
