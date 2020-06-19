Looking for a job? Here are four tips to find work during the COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights Unemployment rate jumped by 7.1 per cent in May

227,700 jobs lost in May

More jobs likely to be advertised in July says report

The latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveal a decrease of 89,100 in people with full-time work and 138,600 people in part-time employment, raising Australia's unemployment rate by 7.1 per cent.





“We are very aware of the significant blow that Australians are being hit with through the course of this pandemic,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.





“These statistics today are a reminder to all that our task is simple ... and that is we must get Australians back into work.”











Despite job market taking a huge hit due to COVID-19 pandemic, the latest Seek Employment Trends report has revealed job advertising has picked up in June after easing of restrictions across the country.





Managing Director, SEEK ANZ, Kendra Banks, said more jobs are likely to be advertised in July.





“Historically, job ad volumes tend to ease off towards the end of the financial year but are followed by a quick boost in July and August when hirers have re-set their budgets. With the continued easing of restrictions, the economic measures put in place by the government and the new financial year we hope to see this translate into more jobs advertised in July.





Mr Naishadh Gadani, a career coach and founder of Your Career Down Under says those looking for a job in the current market need to be clear about the role they want.





“It is not a great time for job seekers and it will be painful to find work for the next few months. My first advice is that jobseeker be absolutely clear about the job role they want. That clarity is very important. Your skills, your strength will give you that clarity and once you have that, give it your best shot,” Mr Gadani told SBS Hindi.





“My next tip is to network . The conventional means of networking are not possible in the pandemic but there is a virtual network you can reach out through LinkedIn or personally calling people.





“Also it is very important to strengthen your online presence . Recruiters are looking for the right candidates online, especially on LinkedIn. So make a strong LinkedIn profile with the right keywords.





“And when you apply for a job, tailor your application according to the job role. Pay attention to the responsibilities advertised and address it. Spend time on your application. I can’t stress this enough,” he says.





