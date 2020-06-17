Most in-demand jobs in Australia post COVID-19 pandemic

Highlights One in three Australians likely to look for a new job post-pandemic.

Close to 600,000 Australians lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

More jobs likely to be advertised in July.

(This is the first part of the series. Read the second part: Looking for a job during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here are four tips to find work )





Almost 600,000 Australians lost their jobs due to COVID-19 in April 2020.





The pandemic disrupted major industries and changed the way we work. It rendered many jobless and many saw high demand for their services as the job market and skills-in-demand changed.





A recent study commissioned by ING has revealed one in three (35%) Australian adults are likely to look for a new job post-pandemic.





More than 3 million want a complete career change, and 12% are considering a job in essential services to ensure their roles remain relevant.





“A decade’s worth of technological advancement and skills evolution is being compressed into 2020 due to COVID-19. The virus has unleashed a global ‘future of work’ experiment on us all and businesses have had to adapt at exponential speeds,” Mr Anders Sörman-Nilsson, a futurist and the founder of the Sydney-based think tank and trend analysis firm Thinque said .











Which jobs are and will be in-demand?

“There has always been a demand in the health care sector. Jobs for nurses, aged-care workers, the hospital support staff is likely to see a high-demand due to COVID-19,” Mr Naishadh Gadani, a career coach and founder of Your Career Down Under told SBS Hindi .





“The other prominent sector will be IT services where one can work from home. Due to current circumstances, there has been a growing demand for IT workers especially IT support staff, IT-enabled service providers and call-centre workers who can work independently from home.





“On the other hand, the government has announced major infrastructure projects and building grants which will see an impact on the construction industry. There will be jobs for those in the construction sector,” he says.





According to Job Outlook, workers will be needed in the Healthcare and Social Assistance industry to support the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), investments in hospitals, and the growing demand for aged care, childcare, and home-care based services.





Listen to the podcast:





Some of the jobs likely to need workers are:





Aged and Disabled Carers

Registered Nurses

Child Carers

Welfare Support Workers

Qualified and highly educated workers will be needed in the Professional, Scientific and Technical Services industry.





Check out career pathways for jobs like these:





Software and Applications Programmers

Management and Organisation Analysts

Accountants

Workers will be needed in the Education and Training industry .





The number of school-aged children is growing, and there’s a demand for adult and community education.





This means teachers and support workers like these will be needed:





Primary School Teachers

Secondary School Teachers

Education Aides

‘More jobs in July’

The latest Seek Employment Trends report has revealed job advertising has picked up in June after easing of restrictions across the country.





Managing Director, SEEK ANZ, Kendra Banks, says more jobs are likely to be advertised in July.





“Historically, job ad volumes tend to ease off towards the end of the financial year but are followed by a quick boost in July and August when hirers have re-set their budgets. With the continued easing of restrictions, the economic measures put in place by the government and the new financial year we hope to see this translate into more jobs advertised in July.





“Again, all states and territories showed growth in the last two weeks. Tasmania and Queensland are the highest growing states with 86.3% and 82.2% more jobs advertised in the last two weeks compared to April’s average.”





But Mr Gadani warns it won’t be anywhere near normal.





“Yes, the businesses are re-opening and jobs are being advertised but with more 600,000 people out of work, it is going to be very competitive. Also, the number of jobs is nowhere near what they were, say last year at the same time,” he said.





“It might take months to go back to where it was.”











