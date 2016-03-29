SBS Hindi

'Love no Matter what' - reaching unreachables

Komal Ahuja

Komal Ahuja

Published 29 March 2016 at 7:31pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 7:35am
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Is it really simple to say 'Love no matter what' ? Is life just black and white? Anita Barar is in conversation with Komal Abuja, the writer of the book by the same name (Love No Matter what). Tune in...

Set in Rajasthan, Komal Abuja's first book 'Love no matter what " is the story of a mother who struggles for her child's upbringing.

Why ? Because the newborn is not a normal child.

This is not an abnormality which society at large would accept.

 

Komal Ahuja
Komal Ahuja


So much is at stake.! So what is that and how the protagonist would deal with it? Is there someone who would come forward to help her in this grave situation?. These are the few questions, which readers' explore about in this book.

To know more about it, tune in to this interview with the writer of the book.

 

 

 

