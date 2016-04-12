SBS Hindi

Lyricist Sandeep Nath - Creating Magic with Words

Sandeep Nath

Sandeep Nath Source: Sandeep Nath

Published 12 April 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 15 May 2016 at 11:15pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Such was the magic of song Sun Raha hai na tu from film Aashiqui 2 , that everyone was and still hooked to it. Tune in to this interview wherein lyricist Sandeep tells Anita Barar that how this song was included in the film. !

His writing spree started using old dairies when he was just 12.

Every year, I would get old years colourful dairies. Sometimes they were empty and sometimes partially used. I would write my poetry on it and hide it too says Sandeep Nath talking to Anita Barar.

 
With Singer Shreya Ghoshal
Sandeepnath with singer Shreya Ghoshal Source: Sandeep Nath


 And one day, his mum found out about that hidden dairy and was surprised to read his poetry.

Caught like this, Sandeep had no option but to accept that that he had been writing those rhythmic words. His fear was delusory. His mum not only encouraged him but also suggested few changes to polish his poetry.

"I was frightened and fearfully accepted that it was me who wrote all this. But she then asked me to change few lines here and there… their sequence etc to make more sense", Sandeep fondly remembers.

He has penned many songs, which have featured in the films and have left a lasting impact. Sanwariya; Sahab Bibi aur Gangster; Page 3; Sarkar Raj; Pan Singh Tomar; Fashion etc are just a few to mention.

 
With Ankit Tiwari and Neeti Mohan
With Music director Ankit Tiwari and Singer Neeti Mohan Source: Sandeep Nath


Did he expect the success of kah raha hai na tu to this extent?

"In fact, when I finished writing it for music director Ankit Tiwar's tune, myself and Ankit both wondered if it would appeal the younger generation. It was a shift from that hinglish trend in the songs. But before we knew it, it had touched a new height.", Sandeep says.

From Kanpur to Delhi and finally to Mumbai, the lawyer turned lyricist Sandeep Nath is in this industry since last 15 years.

Now he is stepping into a new field. Speaking with Anita Barar, he revealed, " You are the first one who I am telling about my film project. I am now finalizing stars for the film. I have written the story, script and obviously the songs too for it. It will be directed by me in coming months."

 

 

