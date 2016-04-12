Lyricist Sandeep Nath - Creating Magic with Words

His writing spree started using old dairies when he was just 12.





Every year, I would get old years colourful dairies. Sometimes they were empty and sometimes partially used. I would write my poetry on it and hide it too says Sandeep Nath talking to Anita Barar.





Sandeepnath with singer Shreya Ghoshal Source: Sandeep Nath





And one day, his mum found out about that hidden dairy and was surprised to read his poetry.





Caught like this, Sandeep had no option but to accept that that he had been writing those rhythmic words. His fear was delusory. His mum not only encouraged him but also suggested few changes to polish his poetry.





"I was frightened and fearfully accepted that it was me who wrote all this. But she then asked me to change few lines here and there… their sequence etc to make more sense", Sandeep fondly remembers.





He has penned many songs, which have featured in the films and have left a lasting impact. Sanwariya; Sahab Bibi aur Gangster; Page 3; Sarkar Raj; Pan Singh Tomar; Fashion etc are just a few to mention.





With Music director Ankit Tiwari and Singer Neeti Mohan Source: Sandeep Nath





Did he expect the success of kah raha hai na tu to this extent?





"In fact, when I finished writing it for music director Ankit Tiwar's tune, myself and Ankit both wondered if it would appeal the younger generation. It was a shift from that hinglish trend in the songs. But before we knew it, it had touched a new height.", Sandeep says.





From Kanpur to Delhi and finally to Mumbai, the lawyer turned lyricist Sandeep Nath is in this industry since last 15 years.





Now he is stepping into a new field. Speaking with Anita Barar, he revealed, " You are the first one who I am telling about my film project. I am now finalizing stars for the film. I have written the story, script and obviously the songs too for it. It will be directed by me in coming months."















