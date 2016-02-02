Maajid Nawaz on Extremism and Political Correctness

Maajid Nawaz Source: Eregis / Wikipedia
Published 2 February 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 2 February 2016 at 7:38pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Former Islamist, best-selling author and founder of perhaps the world's first counter-extremism think tank, Maajid Nawaz, spoke to SBS Hindi on his recent visit to Australia. Maajid Nawaz in this interview among other 'controversial' ideas suggested how the debate around extremism has been clouded by an overbearing sense of political correctness. Tune in to catch this very special interview with Maajid Nawaz. (Disclaimer: The views and ideas expressed in this interview are Maajid Nawaz's personal opinions.)
