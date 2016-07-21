Maître Hôtelier - Daman Shrivastav

Daman Srivastava- Maitre Hotelier Source: Supplied
Published 21 July 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 21 July 2016 at 9:49pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Daman Shrivastav is an Indian who has done us proud in Australia. He has recently been awarded the professional rank of Maître Hôtelier. While Daman has a passion for the Hospitality Industry and has worked at some of the top most hotels serving 5 star patrons, he also serves the homeless and needy people through bar be cues!
