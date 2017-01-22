SBS Hindi

Makkai Pinni

Makkai Ki Pinni

Makkai Ki Pinni

Published 22 January 2017
By Kumud Merani
We all love Pinnis, but have you tried Pinnis made from Maize Flour?Promila Gupta teaches you to make these Pinnis with a twist. Have a Go!

MAKKAI PINNI

 



Cooking time 50 minutes. Makes 15 to 16 Pinnies.

 

Ingredients:

·1 cup Makka flour (Maize flour)

·¼ cup Atta flour

·½ cup Ghee

·1 cup milk

·50 grams cashew nuts

·50 grams almond kernels

·50 grams walnuts

·½ tsp green cardamom seeds - freshly ground

·½ cup sugar

Method

 

Place the Makka flour and Atta flour in a mixing bowl. Add 4 tabs Ghee and mix. Add small quantity of water at a time and make soft dough. Keep the dough aside for 10 to 15 minutes.

 

Divide the dough into 3 equal parts. Make a ball of each portion and roll it like a thick prantha. Heat a tawa on the gas and cook this prantha. When one side is cooked, turn over and apply Ghee to top. Repeat on the other sides as well so that both sides are cooked to golden brown colour. Keep aside to cool.

 

Then place the cooked pranthas, sugar and all the nuts and green cardamom in a food processor and ground a smooth paste. Add the rest of the ghee and mix.

 

Remove from the food processor and divide into 15 to 16 equal parts. Make a ball of each (Pinni).

 

Serve with a cup of tea or coffee.

 





