Malcolm Turnbull claims election victory

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a press conference at Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, in Sydney

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a press conference at Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 10 July 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 12 July 2016 at 3:47pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has formally declared victory in the federal election .. eight days after Australians went to the polls.Earlier, Labor Leader Bill Shorten phoned Mr Turnbull to concede defeat and congratulate him. But what do these election results indicate and how easy or difficult is it going to be for Malcolm Turnbull to run the next Government? We spoke to Senior Political analyst, Melbourne University's Dr Pradeep Taneja to know more on these issues.

