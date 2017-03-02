SBS Hindi

Mann ka Radio 1 – The beginnings of radio in India

Published 2 March 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 4:04pm
By Amit Sarwal
Amit Sarwal and Ashwini Tyagi, former broadcaster AIR and BBC, take you on a fantastic journey of radio broadcasting in India.

All India Radio (AIR), officially known since 1956 as Ākāshvāṇī, is India’s national public radio broadcaster.

Established in 1930, it is the sister service of Prasar Bharati's Doordarshan.

AIR covers almost 99% of the Indian population and is the largest radio network in the world.



To know more about the fantastic journey of radio broadcasting in India, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Ashwini Tyagi, former broadcaster AIR and BBC, in SBS Hindi’s ‘Mann ka Radio’ series.

Ashwini Tyagi
Ashwini Tyagi Source: Ashwini Tyagi


 

