Married Daughters also responsible for maintaining parents: Bombay HC

Mother and Daughter

Mother and Daughter Source: Getty Imgages

Published 28 July 2016 at 6:46pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

The Bombay High Court recently passed an order suggesting that it is also the obligation of a married daughter to maintain her parents. We spoke to Supreme Court lawyer Anita Bafna and well known Social activist and Director of Centre for Social Reserach, Dr Ranjana Kumari, about the issue.

