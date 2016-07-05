SBS Hindi

Maybe Friday Before Government is Formed!

Ballot Papers

Ballot Papers

Published 5 July 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 6 July 2016 at 1:10pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The counting of votes from Saturday night's election continues, and it could be Friday at least before it is clear if the Coalition can form a government in its own right.With the numbers hanging in the balance, both the Coalition and Labor are also trying to make their cases to form government.But even as they try, scrutiny is falling on both leaders and their futures in the Australian political landscape.

