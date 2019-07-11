Meet Asha Bhat, an Indian-origin CEO who is a passionate advocate for Aboriginal people

Growing up in India, Asha Bhat saw how disparity and inequality affected people and felt compelled to do something to help them. But she never got a chance.





"I have a strong passion for assisting disadvantaged people. But I did not have the tools at that time.





"Coming to Australia and working for the Southern Aboriginal Corporation, I have learnt a lot about the Noongar culture and I feel I can provide a voice to the Noongar culture and I can be an advocate for them for their rights as well as lobby with federal, local and state government bodies,” says Ms Bhat, who serves as the CEO of the Southern Aboriginal Corporation in Albany, Western Australia.





She has worked for more than a decade to empower and build the capacity of the Aboriginal community organisation through governance, innovation, business and community development.





Ms Bhat says she represents the interests of over 5000 Noongar people and is a strong advocate for strong, transparent and fair leadership.





Asha with her Chairperson, Glen Colbung and Vice Chair, Dean Wynne Source: Supplied





In her time as CEO, the Southern Aboriginal Corporation has supported a number of Noongar people.





“We run art and craft classes at our centre and a number of people suffering from homelessness and domestic violence have depicted their emotions through their art,” she shares.





Ms Bhat says she has also learnt a lot about the First Peoples of the country by working with them.





“I have learnt so much about them through their culture – their art and their food. They bring dampers which is very similar to our roti (flatbread). It is a bit thicker,” she shares.





She says Aboriginal culture is very similar to Indian culture in respect to our family connections.





“There are a lot of similarities like how they connect with their families, their extended families and how they support each other during times of grief or death and their respect for elders. Also their way of dealing with issues in an informal way and with the help of family. It is very similar to us,” she says.





Source: Supplied





One of the many challenges the community faces is the drug and alcohol problem, according to Ms Bhat.





“I am trying to get a rehab centre where we can provide rehabilitation services,” she says adding that the community needs help with many other issues too.





‘Almost half of Albany prison population is Aboriginal people and they are highly over-represented in the justice system and family domestic violence area and we work with them and represent them in legal matters,” she says.





Noongar people performing traditional dance Source: Supplied





At her organisation, NAIDOC events are celebrated every year.





“It is a week to reflect and celebrate. We have introduced NAIDOC awards in the great southern region to recognise the outstanding contributions that Aboriginal people of Great Southern region make to improve the lives of Aboriginal people in their communities and beyond, to promote Aboriginal issues in the wider community.





“This year 7 awards were handed out to the role models in the Noongar community. We organised a welcome to country, traditional dances, didgeridoo performance and live aboriginal band.





“Over 250 plus community members attended SAC NAIDOC event this year. Kangaroo meat and dampers were prepared by Noongar ladies,” says Ms Bhat.





