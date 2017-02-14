Meet Melbourne’s Grooviest Indian Music Band: The Fifths

Available in other languages

The Fifths is a five-piece band bringing together a diverse blend of eastern and western music to create their own genre: electro-acoustic Bollywood Blues!





Formed in Melbourne in 2013, Harsha Sree says that “The Fifths’ unique sound combines classical, modern, alternative and experimental Indian and international music.”











“It is inspired by sources ranging from Mozart to the Chili Peppers, from A R Rahman to Pandit Jasraj,” adds Sree.





WATCH VIDEO: Bollywood Medley











The Fifths comprise two vocalists, a guitarist, drummer and keyboardist/bassist.





Rohan Raghavan is Hindustani classical music trained.





He brings smooth delivery to intricate passages as well as contemporary music.





Aditya Vaddiparthi is a self-taught second vocalist who also plays various rhythm and percussive instruments.





Harsha Sree is the lead guitarist and backup vocalist.





His background in EDM and as a DJ adds sonic diversity to The Fifths.





AP (Apurva), all agree is the queen of drums - dhol devi - who along with classically trained pianist Sarang Mujumdar are the groove of The Fifths.





The Fifths have performed at various iconic venues – including Federation Square, Melbourne Town Hall, The LuWow, The HiFi Bar and Trak – and have also accompanied legendary Bollywood artists such as Udit Narayan and Lucky Ali.





WATCH VIDEO: Eena Meena Deeka @ Fed Square











The Fifths is going to perform at White Night 2017 on 18 th February in Melbourne.





WATCH VIDEO: The Fifths White Night 2017











The band launched their first single in 2014.





WATCH VIDEO: Akkad











This was soon followed up with two more singles.





The band members agree that for The Fifths it is all about the music!





WATCH VIDEO: Yaariyaan (Cover) - The Fifths Homemade Jam











The Fifths is soon releasing an EP that is of genre Electro Pop Bollywood.





To know more about The Fifths and their musical journey, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Rohan, Harsha Sree, AP, and Sarang in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.





