Meet Pad Didi of India: Arpna Chandail

Published 10 July 2018 at 11:25am, updated 10 July 2018 at 11:31am
By Harita Mehta
Delhi's Arpna Chandail understood the taboo about the women's menstrual circle, and she is doing her bit to change things by distributing free sanitary. She has also started a small venture to make sanitary pads to empower underprivileged women with employment opportunity.
