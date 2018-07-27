Meet talented filmmaker from Adelaide, Paramita Roy

Source: Supplied
Published 27 July 2018 at 11:19am, updated 27 July 2018 at 11:23am
By Harita Mehta
Paramita Roy is an Indian- Australian filmmaker and keen photographer. She moved to Australia in the late 1990s and followed her dream towards filmmaking. She is known for her works on feature films, Hori Alone and Another Day in Paradise.
