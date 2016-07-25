Meet the American in search of Indian folk

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Dr Ian Woolford, originally from USA, teaches as a Lecturer at La Trobe University in Australia.





Ian heads the Hindi language program and teaches courses in South Asian culture.





He has previously taught at Cornell University, Syracuse University and at The University of Texas at Austin, where he received a PhD in Hindi language and literature.





He is a recognised expert in Asian Studies and Hindi literature.





Apart from Hindi language teaching, Ian is also an accomplished banjo player.











Ian says that the search to understand the American folklore, especially banjo, also made him interested in researching about the North Indian folk tradition.





The banjo is frequently associated with country, African-American folk, Irish traditional and bluegrass music.





Ian’s interest is more in the mainstay of American old-time music.











Ian has lived for several years in India, as well as with overseas Indian populations in Trinidad, Mauritius, and Fiji.





To know more about Ian’s interest in the American banjo playing, Hindi poetry and North Indian folk tradition, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.



