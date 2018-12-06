Meet the Australian permanent resident contesting Indian elections, Wajib Ali

Like thousands of Indian International students, Wajib Ali came to Australia to pursue his dreams in 2005.





Over thirteen years, Ali completed his Master of Information Technology from Queensland University and today runs a successful business in Melbourne.





Having lived a good Australian life, Wajib, a proud migrant living in Melbourne, felt like giving back to his country.





He says his visits back to India disturbed him.





“When I used to go back India to meet parents and rest of the family, I use to feel that something should be done to improve living standards in my village.”





“That’s when I decided to be the change agent”, Wajib told SBS Hindi.





Wajib Ali is a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party from ‘Nagar’ constituency in Rajasthan state assembly elections.





It is not for the first time he is trying his luck in electoral politics. He also contested as an Independent candidate in 2013.



