SBS Hindi

Meet the Australian permanent resident contesting Indian elections, Wajib Ali

SBS Hindi

Australian permanent resident in Indian assembly elections

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2018 at 4:26pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Australian permanent resident Wajib Ali is contesting in the Rajasthan state elections to be held on December 7th.

Published 6 December 2018 at 4:26pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Like thousands of Indian International students, Wajib Ali came to Australia to pursue his dreams in 2005.

Over thirteen years, Ali completed his Master of Information Technology from Queensland University and today runs a successful business in Melbourne.

Australian permanent resident in Indian Assembly elections
Source: Supplied


Having lived a good Australian life, Wajib, a proud migrant living in Melbourne, felt like giving back to his country. 

He says his visits back to India disturbed him. 

“When I used to go back India to meet parents and rest of the family, I use to feel that something should be done to improve living standards in my village.”

“That’s when I decided to be the change agent”, Wajib told SBS Hindi.

Australian permanent resident in Indian Assembly elections
Source: Supplied


Wajib Ali is a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party from ‘Nagar’ constituency in Rajasthan state assembly elections.

It is not for the first time he is trying his luck in electoral politics. He also contested as an Independent candidate in 2013.

Wajib says, “Enough of caste, religion and reason politics we have seen, this time I have brought education and employment as an issue for the voters to decide.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी