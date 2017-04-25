Meet the man behind India’s most popular women empowerment TV show

Available in other languages

The popular Indian serial 'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' (which translates to "I, a Woman, Can Achieve Anything") has recorded a whopping 400 million viewers, which Jawhar Sircar, CEO of Prasar Bharati (DD, AIR) is claiming as a viewership record-breaker.





The man behind this TV show is none other than Feroz Abbas Khan.





Feroz Abbas Khan Source: Feroz Abbas Khan





Feroz is an Indian theatre and film director, playwright and screenwriter who is well-known for plays such as ‘Saalgirah’, ‘Tumhari Amrita’, ‘Salesman Ramlal’ and ‘Gandhi Viruddh Gandhi’.





In 2007, he also made his film debut with ‘Gandhi, My Father’, based on his previous play, ‘Mahatma vs Gandhi’.





WATCH VIDEO: Gandhi My Father (Official Trailer)





After his journey in Indian theatre and films, Feroz dabbled with television.





He is the creator and the director of DD National's ground-breaking show 'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon'.





Feroz says “This show addresses topics like women empowerment, women rights, child marriage, adolescent issues, patriarchy, etc.”





WATCH VIDEO: Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon











‘Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon’ is also the blueprint for the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s "Saathiya" program.





This program has been launched in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund and the Ministry’s Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram program.





Apart from this TV show, Feroz has brought an Indian masterpiece and cult classic to life.





Feroz’s ‘Mughal E Azam’ is a Broadway-style musical that has been performed in Mumbai.





Feroz says “It as a heartfelt and honest tribute to a timeless movie in the history of Indian cinema.”





This musical has received rave reviews for bringing international standard to Indian musical theatre.





WATCH VIDEO: Feroz Abbas Khan on Mughal-E-Azam











To know more about Feroze Abbas Khan’s journey and conceptualisation of DD’s ‘Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon’, listen to his conversation with Amit Sarwal.









