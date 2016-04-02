SBS Hindi

Meet the pioneer of DJing in India

SBS Hindi

DJ Suketu Source: suketu

Published 2 April 2016 at 3:51pm, updated 3 April 2016 at 7:21am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
DJ Suketu's official remix of "Woh Lamhe" from the movie Zeher is one of the most popular remixes in Bollywood history.

DJ Suketu at SBS studio Source: Amit Sarwal


 

DJ Suketu aka Suketu Radia is an Indian DJ (Disc Jockey).

He became one of the highest selling Indian DJs with hit's like "Pyar Zindagi Hai", "Bin Tere Sanam", "Woh Lamhe" and "Kya Khoob Lagti Ho" becoming instant club classics in India.

His official remix of "Woh Lamhe," featuring Atif Aslam, from the movie Zeher is one of the most popular remixes in Bollywood history.

 



 

This song gained immense success across India and also in countries such as UK

He produced the official remixes for the movie Awarapan in 2007.

Other remixes include songs from the smash hit movies Raaz 2 and Race.

 

DJ Suketu Source: suketu


 

He was recently seen on Top rated Indian Television show Jhalak Dikhlaja with jury member like Remo D'souza, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit on Colors (TV channel) in India.

DJ Suketu was recently touring in Melbourne and visited SBS Radio Hindi for a chat with Amit Sarwal.

 

 
DJ Suketu at SBS Studio Source: Nitin Gursahani


 

 

