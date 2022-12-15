SBS Hindi

Meet these young soccer players of Indian subcontinent background in Australia

Zidane Zia Khan (Left) and Eshan Malik (Right).

Published 20 December 2022 at 3:00pm
By Vrishali Jain
The 2022 World Soccer Cup has just ended in Qatar. With soccer fever gripping fans everywhere, SBS Hindi explores what drives two budding soccer players with Indian subcontinent backgrounds.

Zidane Zia Khan is an 11-year-old soccer player with Indian heritage. He has followed the entire FIFA season with rapt attention.

He says his favourite player is Neymar from Brazil.
WhatsApp Image 2022-12-01 at 12.30.21 PM (1).jpeg
Zidane with the team of his coaches. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan
It was his father who introduced Zidane to the sport when he was five years old.

His favorite games are fast and aggressive.
WhatsApp Image 2022-12-01 at 12.30.21 PM (2).jpeg
Zidane (second row, fourth from right) with his soccer team. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan
For 14-year-old Eshan Malik, the inspiration to play soccer came from his father.

Eshan, born to Bangladeshi parents, is all set to play in the Under-14 New South Wales Soccer League.
WhatsApp Image 2022-11-29 at 7.56.59 PM.jpeg
Eshan Malik (Right) in action. Credit: Supplied by Russell Malick
Eshan and Zidane love the Liverpool Football Club and prefer soccer over cricket.
WhatsApp Image 2022-12-01 at 12.34.53 PM.jpeg
Zidane with his mother Hajera and father Zia Khan. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan
"My father used to play soccer professionally in Bangladesh. I want to represent Bangladesh in FIFA World Cup so that I can make my father proud," he says.
WhatsApp Image 2022-11-29 at 8.06.16 PM.jpeg
Eshan (extreme left) with his family. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick
Eshan's father, Russell Malik, takes pride in his son's sporting abilities.

"I told Eshan that if he wants to become a sportsperson, he needs to have double dedication. And I am proud that he has found that dedication," he says.
WhatsApp Image 2022-12-01 at 12.30.21 PM.jpeg
Zidane loves animals and if not soccer, he wants to work with them in future. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick
However, bringing up a professional sportsperson is not an easy task.

"It is a full-time commitment. It involves an extensive research of the sport and training options, investment in the training, transportation to the matches, and dedication to see your child through all the levels of the game," Zidane's mother, Hajera Zidane, explains.
WhatsApp Image 2022-11-29 at 8.26.40 PM.jpeg
Eshan Malick has received many accolades in soccer. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick
And Mr Malik echoes similar views.

"The training and travelling for the game are costly affairs. I feel that children from diverse backgrounds in soccer should receive more aid from formal organisations to promote the game in the community," he points out.

