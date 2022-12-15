Meet these young soccer players of Indian subcontinent background in Australia

Zidane Zia Khan is an 11-year-old soccer player with Indian heritage. He has followed the entire FIFA season with rapt attention.





He says his favourite player is Neymar from Brazil.



Zidane with the team of his coaches. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan It was his father who introduced Zidane to the sport when he was five years old.





His favorite games are fast and aggressive.



Zidane (second row, fourth from right) with his soccer team. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan For 14-year-old Eshan Malik, the inspiration to play soccer came from his father.





Eshan, born to Bangladeshi parents, is all set to play in the Under-14 New South Wales Soccer League.



Eshan Malik (Right) in action. Credit: Supplied by Russell Malick Eshan and Zidane love the Liverpool Football Club and prefer soccer over cricket.



Zidane with his mother Hajera and father Zia Khan. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan "My father used to play soccer professionally in Bangladesh. I want to represent Bangladesh in FIFA World Cup so that I can make my father proud," he says.



Eshan (extreme left) with his family. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick Eshan's father, Russell Malik, takes pride in his son's sporting abilities.





"I told Eshan that if he wants to become a sportsperson, he needs to have double dedication. And I am proud that he has found that dedication," he says.



Zidane loves animals and if not soccer, he wants to work with them in future. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick However, bringing up a professional sportsperson is not an easy task.





"It is a full-time commitment. It involves an extensive research of the sport and training options, investment in the training, transportation to the matches, and dedication to see your child through all the levels of the game," Zidane's mother, Hajera Zidane, explains.



Eshan Malick has received many accolades in soccer. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick And Mr Malik echoes similar views.





"The training and travelling for the game are costly affairs. I feel that children from diverse backgrounds in soccer should receive more aid from formal organisations to promote the game in the community," he points out.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



LISTEN TO Personal tragedy drives Prerna to 'bridge the gap' for cancer awareness in South Asian community SBS Hindi 15/12/2022 13:14 Play

LISTEN TO Indian art featured on an artistic shade in Brisbane SBS Hindi 14/12/2022 10:33 Play



