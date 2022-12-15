Meet these young soccer players of Indian subcontinent background in Australia

Zidane Zia Khan is an 11-year-old soccer player with Indian heritage. He has followed the entire FIFA season with rapt attention.
He says his favourite player is Neymar from Brazil.
It was his father who introduced Zidane to the sport when he was five years old.
Zidane with the team of his coaches. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan
His favorite games are fast and aggressive.
For 14-year-old Eshan Malik, the inspiration to play soccer came from his father.
Zidane (second row, fourth from right) with his soccer team. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan
Eshan, born to Bangladeshi parents, is all set to play in the Under-14 New South Wales Soccer League.
Eshan and Zidane love the Liverpool Football Club and prefer soccer over cricket.
Eshan Malik (Right) in action. Credit: Supplied by Russell Malick
"My father used to play soccer professionally in Bangladesh. I want to represent Bangladesh in FIFA World Cup so that I can make my father proud," he says.
Zidane with his mother Hajera and father Zia Khan. Credit: Supplied by Hajera Zia Khan
Eshan's father, Russell Malik, takes pride in his son's sporting abilities.
Eshan (extreme left) with his family. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick
"I told Eshan that if he wants to become a sportsperson, he needs to have double dedication. And I am proud that he has found that dedication," he says.
However, bringing up a professional sportsperson is not an easy task.
Zidane loves animals and if not soccer, he wants to work with them in future. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick
"It is a full-time commitment. It involves an extensive research of the sport and training options, investment in the training, transportation to the matches, and dedication to see your child through all the levels of the game," Zidane's mother, Hajera Zidane, explains.
And Mr Malik echoes similar views.
Eshan Malick has received many accolades in soccer. Credit: Supplied by Russell Mallick
"The training and travelling for the game are costly affairs. I feel that children from diverse backgrounds in soccer should receive more aid from formal organisations to promote the game in the community," he points out.
