Melbourne couple sentenced to jail over slavery charges

Kandasamy (left) and Kumuthini Kannan (AAP Image/James Ross) Source: AAP
Published 22 July 2021 at 11:00pm, updated 23 July 2021 at 12:40am
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Convicted in April, Kumuthini and Kandasamy Kannan have been jailed for eight and six years, respectively, on two slavery charges by Victoria's Supreme Court. They were found guilty of keeping an Indian-born grandmother as their slave for eight years.
