Melbourne Telangana Forum celebrates Bathukamma festival

Mr Gangireddy told the festival is about the relationship we share with earth and water. Explaining the significance of flowers, he said, 'Thangedu is Telangana State flower. It is a yellow flower and has a great quality of purifying water.'





Celebration of the Bathukamma Festival Source: Supplied ‘The flowers used in Batukamma have a great quality of purifying water. So when these flowers are immersed into the water, they cleanse the water making the environment much better. It also helps reinforce the ponds and helps it retain more water', added mr Gagireddy.





He explained women make pyramid shape decorations with flowers and place ‘boddemma’ (a deity of Goddess Mother) on the top of it. They dance in a group wearing traditional Pattu saree.





Bathukamma Festival by Melbourne Telangana Forum Source: Supplied



Melbourne Telangana Forum has been celebrating this festival for the last ten years around the city. The Bathukamma festival has become a symbol of Telangana culture and identity in Melbourne.



