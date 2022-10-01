SBS Hindi

Melbourne Telangana Forum celebrates Bathukamma festival

Bathukamma Festival celebration in Melbourne

Women perform traditional dance during Bathukamma festival in Melbourne Source: Supplied / Melbourne Telangana forum

Published 1 October 2022 at 3:06pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Bathukamma Festival is a traditional Flower and colourful cultural festival of the Telangana state of India. In the Telugu language, it means ‘Mother Goddess come alive. Mr Suresh Gangireddy, the president of Melbourne Telangana Forum, speaking with SBS Hindi explained its significance and the rituals of the festival.

Mr Gangireddy told the festival is about the relationship we share with earth and water. Explaining the significance of flowers, he said, 'Thangedu is Telangana State flower. It is a yellow flower and has a great quality of purifying water.'

Bathukamma Festival Celebration
Celebration of the Bathukamma Festival Source: Supplied
‘The flowers used in Batukamma have a great quality of purifying water. So when these flowers are immersed into the water, they cleanse the water making the environment much better. It also helps reinforce the ponds and helps it retain more water', added mr Gagireddy.

He explained women make pyramid shape decorations with flowers and place ‘boddemma’ (a deity of Goddess Mother) on the top of it. They dance in a group wearing traditional Pattu saree.

Bathukamma Festival in Melbourne
Bathukamma Festival by Melbourne Telangana Forum Source: Supplied

Melbourne Telangana Forum has been celebrating this festival for the last ten years around the city. The Bathukamma festival has become a symbol of Telangana culture and identity in Melbourne.

