Members of Indian community participate in Senate inquiry into dowry abuse

A roundtable with community stakeholders was held in Sydney on September 6 th to discuss the Senate Inquiry into the practice and incidence of dowry abuse in Australia.





This Senate Inquiry is underway throughout 2018 to conduct a thorough investigation into the practice and the prevalence of dowry in Australia, as well as its potential links to family violence.





The roundtable was attended by stakeholders from the Indian community which included Harinder Kaur from the Harman Foundation, Amar Singh from Turbans Australia and Labor representatives which included MP Julian Hill who called for the Senate inquiry into dowry abuse, Michelle Rowland, the MP for Greenway which has a large population from the sub-continent and Louise Pratt, the Chair of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee.





Important feedback was received from members of the community and peak bodies through the Senate Inquiry process.





Michelle Rowland who has received representations from local women’s support services, legal support services and constituents about dowry abuse said, “It’s important that the Australian Parliament examines the need for a comprehensive national response to dowry abuse.”







“Dowry abuse and family violence have a terrible impact on women and families. It is crucial the government does all it can to reach out to women in need and support families in our community.





“The practice of requiring dowries can result in abuse and have devastating impacts on women and their families. Despite laws prohibiting it in Australia, we know this practice still exists,” Chair of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee Senator Louise Pratt said.





“We, therefore, are looking closely at what needs to be done to stop dowry abuse,” Ms Pratt said.





Julian Hill who raised the issue of dowry abuse in Parliament which generated a strong community response said it helped begin the conversation and pave the way for the inquiry to be initiated.





“Women are not property – cultural or religious practices that suggest so are not welcome in Australia. I believe the practice of dowry is completely inappropriate in modern Australia,” Julian Hill MP said.







“Dowry perpetuates a culture of ownership of women, which runs against the cause of equality. Dowry extortion has been recognised as a direct cause of family violence and horrific murders and suicides. The detailed submissions received from across Australia show the extent of concern and point the way to changes that may be needed in family law, criminal law, migration systems and policing responses,” Mr Hill said.











Harinder Kaur, Director of Harman Foundation said, “We raised the issue and shared how dowry is such a complex issue. We have also asserted that the groups and organisations involved in counselling and helping dowry victims be involved in the decision making the process as well as implementation. Otherwise, a consultation is merely scratching the surface.”





Turbans Austalia’s Amar Singh said the inquiry also needs to consider how the fake dowry cases have victimised men in India and to ensure the same folly is not repeated here.





“I have heard many sorry tales of young men who have suffered because their wives have exaggerated the claims. There’s a lot of support available for women. But there’s barely any support available for men affected by domestic violence and false claims,” he said.





The final report is due back to the Senate on Thursday, 6 December 2018.





