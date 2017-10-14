Mental Health: Alzheimer's disease

It is important to see the GP if there is any sign of memory loss or any other possible change in behaviour pattern. The symptoms may vary and progression of the condition too varies patient to patient











Speaking with SBS Hindi, Geriatrician Dr. Sandeep Sharma explains about this condition and what to do when diagnosed with this condition.











Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting up to 70% of all people with dementia





Alzheimer's disease damages the brain, resulting in impaired memory, thinking and behaviour

The biggest risk factor for having Alzheimer’s disease is increasing age, with three in ten people over 85 having dementia

Sporadic Alzheimer’s disease can affect anyone of any age

Familial Alzheimer’s disease is a very rare genetic condition, with an age of onset of less than 65 years

The other symptoms may include:





Persistent and frequent memory difficulties, especially of recent events

Vagueness in everyday conversation

Apparent loss of enthusiasm for previously enjoyed activities

Taking longer to do routine tasks

Forgetting well-known people or places

Inability to process questions and instructions

Deterioration of social skills

Emotional unpredictability