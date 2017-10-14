SBS Hindi

Mental Health: Alzheimer's disease

One sad pensive senior Indian woman sitting outdoors

¿Estamos descuidando a nuestros ancianos? Source: Getty Images

Published 14 October 2017
By Anita Barar
Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia. It usually occurs after the age of 65. It damages the brain causing memory loss and change in behaviour pattern. Geriatrician Dr Sandeep Sharma explains.

It is important to see the GP if there is any sign of memory loss or any other possible change in behaviour pattern. The symptoms may vary and progression of the condition too varies patient to patient

 

Doctor viewing CT scan result of brain on digital tablet for abnormalities
Doctor viewing CT scan result of brain on digital tablet for abnormalities Source: Cultura RF


 

Speaking with SBS Hindi, Geriatrician Dr. Sandeep Sharma  explains about this condition and what to do when diagnosed with this condition.

 

Woman Looking at San Francisco Bay
Woman Looking at San Francisco Bay Source: Digital Vision


 

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting up to 70% of all people with dementia

Quick facts

  • Alzheimer's disease damages the brain, resulting in impaired memory, thinking and behaviour
  • The biggest risk factor for having Alzheimer’s disease is increasing age, with three in ten people over 85 having dementia
  • Sporadic Alzheimer’s disease can affect anyone of any age
  • Familial Alzheimer’s disease is a very rare genetic condition, with an age of onset of less than 65 years
The other symptoms may include:

  • Persistent and frequent memory difficulties, especially of recent events
  • Vagueness in everyday conversation
  • Apparent loss of enthusiasm for previously enjoyed activities
  • Taking longer to do routine tasks
  • Forgetting well-known people or places
  • Inability to process questions and instructions
  • Deterioration of social skills
  • Emotional unpredictability
Symptoms vary and the disease progresses at a different pace according to the individual and the areas of the brain affected. A person's abilities may fluctuate from day to day, or even within the one day, becoming worse in times of stress, fatigue or ill-health.

