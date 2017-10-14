Mental Health: Alzheimer's disease

It is important to see the GP if there is any sign of memory loss or any other possible change in behaviour pattern. The symptoms may vary and progression of the condition too varies patient to patient
Speaking with SBS Hindi, Geriatrician Dr. Sandeep Sharma explains about this condition and what to do when diagnosed with this condition.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting up to 70% of all people with dementia
Quick facts
- Alzheimer's disease damages the brain, resulting in impaired memory, thinking and behaviour
- The biggest risk factor for having Alzheimer’s disease is increasing age, with three in ten people over 85 having dementia
- Sporadic Alzheimer’s disease can affect anyone of any age
- Familial Alzheimer’s disease is a very rare genetic condition, with an age of onset of less than 65 years
The other symptoms may include:
- Persistent and frequent memory difficulties, especially of recent events
- Vagueness in everyday conversation
- Apparent loss of enthusiasm for previously enjoyed activities
- Taking longer to do routine tasks
- Forgetting well-known people or places
- Inability to process questions and instructions
- Deterioration of social skills
- Emotional unpredictability
Symptoms vary and the disease progresses at a different pace according to the individual and the areas of the brain affected. A person's abilities may fluctuate from day to day, or even within the one day, becoming worse in times of stress, fatigue or ill-health.