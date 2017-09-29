Migrant communities are less likely to access mental health services

Even if we don’t talk about them as much as physical issues, mental health problems are common. In the past year alone, one in five Australians would have dealt with some form of mental disorder.





Talk to your GP

If you’re struggling with mental health issues, talk to your GP.





“Their GP is often a great first port of call to find out a bit more, and to get an assessment, and then potentially to get a referral to see someone like a psychologist or some other mental health expert,” Dr Stephen Carbone tells SBS.





Doctors and interpreters will respect your confidentiality; they are required by law to keep what you’re saying private.





For non-English speakers who require translation services there are options available through services such as TIS National.











How to afford it?

The Medicare system provides the Better Access initiative , which allows you to access up to 10 subsidised sessions with a psychologist or mental health expert every year.





If you have a low income, you may be eligible to the ATAPS program, which provides up to 12 (sometimes 18) sessions a year.











To access those services and rebates, you’ll need a referral and Mental Health Care Plan from your GP.





Community centres and organisations also provide many counselling services for people who live in Australia, but might not have access to Medicare.





Getting help on the phone or online

If you’re not comfortable meeting face to face or need immediate assistance, you can get on the phone or online.





Beyondblue has a 24/7 helpline that you can call at 1300 22 4636 and a chat service available from 3 PM to 12 AM, 7 days a week. You can also email them (and get a reply within 24 hours).





For urgent help, Lifeline has a 24/7 helpline at 13 11 14 and a chat service from 7 PM to 4 AM. You can also get in touch with the Suicide Call Back Service .





MindSpot offers online screening assessments and free treatment courses.





The Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 is for children, teenagers and young adults aged between 5 and 25.





Interpreting services