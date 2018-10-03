Migrants urged to swim ‘between the flags’ after latest drowning

A young Indian international student drowned while swimming at Stanwell Park beach, south of the Royal National Park in Sydney’s South on Monday.





Syed Husoorullah Qadri from Hyderabad, who was pursuing his higher studies in Australia, was found face down on the northern end of the beach.





The young man, accompanied by two friends, had gone to the beach on the long weekend when he got into difficulty. Surf Life Saving Illawarra duty controller Anthony Turner said the man, understood to be an Indian national, was spotted floating face-down in the surf. Source: Nine Network





Surf Life Saving Duty Officer at Illawarra, Anthony Turner, told SBS Hindi the man was swimming outside the patrolled area.





“They were swimming 500 meters outside the patrolled area. We raced our lifesavers and managed to reach him in the water and conducted CPR on him.





“We continued CPR once we brought him to the beach. Tragically, it was unsuccessful. He passed away,” Mr Turner said.





Federal MP Matt Thistlethwaite has offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Indian international student.





“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to his family,” he told SBS Hindi . Source: AAP Mr Thistlethwaite has urged migrants to be aware of the dangers of swimming in the ocean and to swim between the flags.





“Please swim between the red and yellow flags.





"In the last 15 years, there has been a 71 per cent increase in the number of people from overseas drowning in Australia. We need to be greatly aware of following instructions on beach safety and swim only between the Red and Yellow flags,” he said.





“Unfortunately, there has been an increase in the number of people from multicultural backgrounds especially visitors and international students who have drowned.





“We estimate the number of drowning has increased by 71% in the last 15 years who have drowned on our coasts. Source: Supplied





The MP runs a swimming and water safety workshops for international students to educate them about how to enjoy the beach and swim safely.





“Two international students from Nepal tragically drowned on our coasts last year. In the wake of that, we started swimming and water safety workshops with the University of New South Wales (UNSW) to educate international students on how to stay safe at the beach.





“We have planned more such workshops in 2019, however, I would like to urge all to swim between the red and yellow flags at the beach,” MP Thistlethwaite said.





“249 people have drowned in last 12 months and not a single person has drowned who were swimming between the flags,” he added.





What are the red and yellow flags?

The most important flags on the beach are the red and yellow flags. These show the supervised area of the beach and that a lifesaving service is operating. If there are no red and yellow flags, you should not go swimming, says Surf Life Saving Australia.











Here’s how you can keep yourself safe in water at beaches:

Always swim between the red and yellow flags

Look and take notice of the signs at the beach

Ask a lifeguard or lifesaver for safety advice

Learn how to identify a rip

Swim with a friend - never swim or surf alone and children should always be supervised by adults.

If you need help, stay calm and attract attention by raising your arm above your head

Never enter the water if you have been drinking alcohol or are under the influence of drugs

Wear sunscreen, seek shade and stay hydrated

Boat skippers and rock fishers should check the local forecast and always wear a lifejacket

If witnessing an in-water emergency dial Triple Zero (000) – Police





For information on Beach conditions or to find a patrolled beach near you, check out the BeachSafe website or download the mobile app .





