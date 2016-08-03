SBS Hindi

Miliye Biharilal - Charles Thomson Ke saath

Charles Thomson in SBS Studios with Kumud Merani

Charles Thomson in SBS Studios with Kumud Merani Source: RIchard Gurney

Published 3 August 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Meet Charles Thomson alias Biharilal! He is an Australian who speaks fluent Hindi in the Bihari style... Biharilal is acting in several Hindi movies and in Marathi TV serials as well.Let's hear the witty anecdotes that he narrates to Kumud Merani.

