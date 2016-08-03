Miliye Biharilal - Charles Thomson Ke saath

Charles Thomson in SBS Studios with Kumud Merani Source: RIchard Gurney
Published 3 August 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Meet Charles Thomson alias Biharilal! He is an Australian who speaks fluent Hindi in the Bihari style... Biharilal is acting in several Hindi movies and in Marathi TV serials as well.Let's hear the witty anecdotes that he narrates to Kumud Merani.
Published 3 August 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share