'Minister Robb's work will leave a long lasting legacy for Indo-Aus relations': Nicola Watkinson

Nicola Watkinson

Nicola Watkinson Source: austrade.gov.au

Published 11 February 2016 at 5:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Australia's Trade and Investment Minister Andrew Robb has announced that he is going to quit politics. In an exclusive interview Nicola Watkinson, Minister Commercial and Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, South Asia, (Austrade)spoke to SBS Hindi about Mr Robb's tenure and his legacy. She also shared a memory from Mr Robbs' numerous trips to India. Tune in to know more.

