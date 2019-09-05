Source: Supplied
Meet Miss India Australia 2019 Srishti Aggarwal who will represent Australia in the Miss Worldwide 2019 in Mumbai on 7th September. Srishti worked on her won body image for herself not for others by losing 20 kgs and winning this pageant. SBS Hindi also spoke with the Youth Mentor and Founder of this Beauty pageant Raj Suri who says, "On an individual level, I will continue to cultivate Indian Australian youth in instilling the belief in themselves, in their culture and mentor them to become real roles models. These are diverse Indian Australian women, with dreams and is important for us to give and share our experience with them for gen next. It’s very easy and dare I say laziness on our part to just follow the existing ‘Indian celebrities’. Yes, we all get inspired by the ‘Bollywood names’, there is nothing wrong with that. But it takes effort, dedication and persistence to empower everyday ordinary youth to truly harness their strengths to become the role models of future - of Indian Australia.”
