SBS Hindi

Miss India Australia 2019 Srishti Aggarwal

SBS Hindi

Miss India Australia 2019 Srishti Aggarwal

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2019 at 2:57pm
Source: SBS

Meet Miss India Australia 2019 Srishti Aggarwal who will represent Australia in the Miss Worldwide 2019 in Mumbai on 7th September. Srishti worked on her won body image for herself not for others by losing 20 kgs and winning this pageant. SBS Hindi also spoke with the Youth Mentor and Founder of this Beauty pageant Raj Suri who says, "On an individual level, I will continue to cultivate Indian Australian youth in instilling the belief in themselves, in their culture and mentor them to become real roles models. These are diverse Indian Australian women, with dreams and is important for us to give and share our experience with them for gen next. It’s very easy and dare I say laziness on our part to just follow the existing ‘Indian celebrities’. Yes, we all get inspired by the ‘Bollywood names’, there is nothing wrong with that. But it takes effort, dedication and persistence to empower everyday ordinary youth to truly harness their strengths to become the role models of future - of Indian Australia.”

Published 5 September 2019 at 2:57pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी