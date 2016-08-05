Modern Slavery and India

SBS Hindi

A child works outside at a local snack shop in Lucknow, India, Source: AAP-AP-Rajesh Kumar Singh

Published 5 August 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 8 August 2016 at 10:12am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
According to Andrew Forrest 's Walk Free Foundation report, Modern slavery around the world is estimated around to 45.8 million. India of course, contributes a big number in it. Anita Barar speaks with Nandita Roy who talks about the state of modern slavery in India and Indian governments initiatives to deal with it.

Andrew Forrest agreed that India deserved credit for beginning to deal with the problem, with its government unveiling a draft of its first comprehensive anti-human trafficking law to treat survivors as victims rather than criminals.

 

Nandita Roy, principal of Vivek college of Commerce, Mumbai is a published Academician and Ph D research guide. Speaking with Anita Barar, she talks about various reasons which are associated with this Modern Slavery. She also about Govt of Indias various laws in force and various NGOs working to control or protect the victims.

 

Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest has challenged political and business leaders to work together to abolish modern slavery.

 

Incidences of slavery were found in all 167 countries in the index, but 58 per cent was concentrated in just five nations.

 

They included China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, although India has by far the most modern-day slaves.

 

 

 

