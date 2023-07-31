Remembering the melodious legend Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

Although the melodious Indian singer Mohammed Rafi is no longer with us, his music remains evergreen and popular even today.
Over the course of a career spanning almost four decades, Padma Shri awardee Rafi sang more than 25,000 songs.
Mahesh Yadav, a peace activist making a blood portrait of famous playback singer Mohd Rafi to pay him tributes Credit: ANI/ANI
Throughout his singing career, he received one National Award and six Filmfare Awards.
In addition to almost every Indian language, he sung songs in a number of other languages.
The 55-year-old Mohammed Rafi succumbed to heart attack on 31 July 1980, after having recorded his song with composer Laxmikant Pyarelal.
