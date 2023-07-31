Remembering the melodious legend Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

Mohamed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi, one of the renowned playback singer of India, passed away on 31 July 1980, after suffering a heart attack. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Mohammed Rafi, a renowned playback singer who made an indelible mark on India's music industry, is commemorated on his death anniversary, which falls on 31 July. Born in 1924 in Punjab, India, Rafi's remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a musical sensation perfectly showcases the essence of perseverance and talent.

Although the melodious Indian singer Mohammed Rafi is no longer with us, his music remains evergreen and popular even today.
Mahesh Yadav, a peace activist making a blood portrait of famous playback singer Mohd Rafi
Mahesh Yadav, a peace activist making a blood portrait of famous playback singer Mohd Rafi to pay him tributes Credit: ANI/ANI
Over the course of a career spanning almost four decades, Padma Shri awardee Rafi sang more than 25,000 songs.

Throughout his singing career, he received one National Award and six Filmfare Awards.

In addition to almost every Indian language, he sung songs in a number of other languages.

The 55-year-old Mohammed Rafi succumbed to heart attack on 31 July 1980, after having recorded his song with composer Laxmikant Pyarelal.


Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Unforgettable Music director Madan Mohan image

अविस्मरणीय संगीतकार मदन मोहन

SBS Hindi

20/07/202110:51
LISTEN TO
hindi_230623_tribute_sharda.mp3 image

शारदा: 60 और 70 के दशक की गायिका

SBS Hindi

25/06/202306:30
LISTEN TO
Unparalleled Dilip kumar image

बेमिसाल दिलीप कुमार

SBS Hindi

08/07/202110:26
Share

Recommended for you

09:04
Female university students working on laptop computers

International students in NSW lose access to support service as pandemic wanes

08:37
Wide shot family walking through airport with son riding on luggage

Tasmania expands permanent residency opportunities for skilled migrants

06:49
Male and female nurse checking senior man's blood pressure on house call

Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas

Young woman in fair - stock photo

‘Chaat frenzy’: Google’s pani puri doodle delights Australian chefs, sparks chat on social media

09:37
nishad.jpg

'Desi' Voice campaign gathers support from South Asian community ahead of referendum

06:11
Global processing times for the skilled nominated visa Subclass 190 have been reduced.

Permanent residency: Australia reduces wait time for visa subclass 190

09:14
mol2.jpg

Victoria 'Change Our Game' ambassador Molina Asthana to champion gender equality in sport

A full length image of two men walking together in a hurry

Australian immigration: New work visas for young Indian professionals, extended business visa validity

Latest podcast episodes

Annotation 2023-07-31 181407.png

SBS Hindi Newsflash 31 July 2023: Australia calls off search for 4 crewmen of crashed ADF helicopter

WhatsApp Image 2023-07-27 at 2.55.15 PM.jpeg

Why Muharram is a time to commemorate not celebrate

Overseas students are frequently exploited by employers

Government aims to enhance university access for indigenous, regional, and outer-suburban students

India Ethnic Violence

India report : Former Indian Army Chief suggests possible involvement of foreign agencies in Manipur Violence