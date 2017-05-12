Mom, this is for you!

VLC students showing their Mothers day art work Source: SBS Hindi
Published 12 May 2017 at 4:36pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Many Australians celebrate Mothers Day by showing their appreciation for the efforts of Mothers; However, Indian Australian children from Victorian Languages School have some special plans.Ms Anushree Jain from VLCs Blackburn centre is sharing her secrete plan with Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj.
