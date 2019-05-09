SBS Hindi

Morrison, Shorten go head-to-head in final televised debate

SBS Hindi

Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison during the third Leaders Debate

Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison during the third Leaders Debate Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2019 at 3:58pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have gone head-to-head in the final televised debate before the May 18 federal election. At the National Press Club in Canberra, the two men seeking to be Prime Minister went over plenty of talking points, both old and new.

Published 9 May 2019 at 3:58pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी