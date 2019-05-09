Morrison, Shorten go head-to-head in final televised debate

Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison during the third Leaders Debate Source: AAP
Published 9 May 2019 at 3:58pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have gone head-to-head in the final televised debate before the May 18 federal election. At the National Press Club in Canberra, the two men seeking to be Prime Minister went over plenty of talking points, both old and new.
