'Most domestic violence survivors are unaware of coercive control and gaslighting'

Ms Morris says language and other barriers hamper accessibility to legal support, particularly when English is not their first language.





Coercive control is an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation, and intimidation that is used to harm, punish, or frighten a person.





Gaslighting is is a form of psychological abuse where a person makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories.





Advertisement

If you, a child, or another person is in immediate danger, call 000.





If you, or someone you know needs assistance, please contact the following organisations:





1800 RESPECT





Telephone: 1800 737 732





Web: [www.1800RESPECT.org.au]www.1800RESPECT.org.au





Kids HelplineTelephone:





1800 55 1800





Web: kidshelpline.com.au





Men’s Referral Service





Telephone: 1300 766 491





Web: [www.ntv.org.au]www.ntv.org.au





Lifeline





Telephone: 13 11 14





Web: [www.lifeline.org.au]www.lifeline.org.au





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Women receive half as many publicly-funded Legal Aid grants as men in Australia







READ MORE Maria fled an abusive relationship. It has cost her thousands in legal fees and the debt is rising







READ MORE Domestic violence survivors often face Australian Courts without a lawyer

















