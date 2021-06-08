SBS Hindi

'Most domestic violence survivors are unaware of coercive control and gaslighting'

Published 8 June 2021 at 11:34am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Florencia Melgar, Josipa Kosanovic, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Pooja Trivedi
Michal Morris, CEO of InTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence, says 60 per cent of women who come to their centre are unaware of coercive control and gaslighting, and another 70 per cent are unsure about their legal rights.

Ms Morris says language and other barriers hamper accessibility to legal support, particularly when English is not their first language.

Coercive control is an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation, and intimidation that is used to harm, punish, or frighten a person.

Gaslighting is is a form of psychological abuse where a person makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories.

If you, a child, or another person is in immediate danger, call 000.

If you, or someone you know needs assistance, please contact the following organisations:

1800 RESPECT

Telephone: 1800 737 732

Web: [www.1800RESPECT.org.au]www.1800RESPECT.org.au

Kids HelplineTelephone:

1800 55 1800

Web: kidshelpline.com.au

Men’s Referral Service

Telephone: 1300 766 491

Web: [www.ntv.org.au]www.ntv.org.au

Lifeline

Telephone: 13 11 14

Web: [www.lifeline.org.au]www.lifeline.org.au

