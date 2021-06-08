'Most domestic violence survivors are unaware of coercive control and gaslighting'

Ms Morris says language and other barriers hamper accessibility to legal support, particularly when English is not their first language.
Coercive control is an act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation, and intimidation that is used to harm, punish, or frighten a person.
Gaslighting is is a form of psychological abuse where a person makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories.
If you, a child, or another person is in immediate danger, call 000.
If you, or someone you know needs assistance, please contact the following organisations:
1800 RESPECT
Telephone: 1800 737 732
Web: [www.1800RESPECT.org.au]www.1800RESPECT.org.au
Kids HelplineTelephone:
1800 55 1800
Web: kidshelpline.com.au
Men’s Referral Service
Telephone: 1300 766 491
Web: [www.ntv.org.au]www.ntv.org.au
Lifeline
Telephone: 13 11 14
Web: [www.lifeline.org.au]www.lifeline.org.au
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.