SBS Hindi

'Most women don't understand they can say no to their partners' says an expert

SBS Hindi

A student participates in a cultural event as part of a protest against rape and sexual assault in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 12 October.

A student participates in a cultural event as part of a protest against rape and sexual assault in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 12 October. (Representative image) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2021 at 10:32am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Arezo Safi, a leading NSW solicitor who practises in criminal and family law, says the understanding of whether the changes in legislation has resulted in effectively changing the social, cultural and legal responses to sexual violence by male intimate partners is limited.

Published 5 January 2021 at 10:32am
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
The Supreme Court of Victoria has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for raping his wife, dismissing his appeal against a guilty verdict by the County Court.




In its decision last week, the Supreme Court of Victoria upheld the County Court’s decision of convicting a 38-year-old man, dismissing his appeal against the jury’s guilty verdict.
Advertisement

Highlights:

  • Supreme Court of Victoria has sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for raping his wife.
  • The County Court had found him guilty and sentenced him to 9 years and 7 months’ imprisonment.
  • The Supreme Court rejected his appeal and re-sentenced him to 14 years' imprisonment.

Read: ‘Abhorrent': Indian man gets 14 years in jail for raping wife

Australian law makes it clear that if a 
person
 is married to a 
person
 upon whom an offence under 
section 61I
61J
61JA
 or 
61K
 is alleged to have been committed, it is no bar to the first 
person
 being convicted of the offence.
However, this is a recent development. Hardly two decades ago in most Australian states and territories, men could rape their wives with impunity as rape in marriage was not a crime.

Now state legislatures have enacted laws that address the issue of rape in marriages.

READ MORE

'Wanted: Tall, slim and educated': An Indian matchmaker gives a sneak peek into the world of arranged marriages in Australia



Arezo Safi says the loss of a husband’s immunity went some way to acknowledging a woman’s individual bodily autonomy and her right to consent to each and every act of sex.

“The issue remains that sexual violence in an intimate relationship is not easily perceived as family violence,” says Ms Safi.

Marital rape is not culturally understood, especially in the South Asian communities
She also points out that most women, particularly in migrant communities, do not understand that non-consensual sex with their intimate partner constitutes rape in Australia.

“It is a crime and punishable. Whilst, the husband’s immunity has been abolished, as a society, we still have to go further in recognising that sexual violence is still a strong and present component of family violence,” said Ms Safi.

READ MORE

Victoria Police appeals domestic violence victims to speak up as cases increase during COVID-19 lockdown



If you need assistance, there are specialist family violence services that are available to help, including:

  • 1800RESPECT — 1800 737 732
  • safe steps Family Violence Response Centre — 1800 015 188
  • InTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence
  • W|Respect — 1800 542 847
  • Men’s Referral Service — 1300 766 491
In an emergency, always call Police at Triple Zero (000). If English is not your first language, you can ask for an interpreter. 

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह

Indian artists 2.jpeg

Sydney celebrates Indian culture with captivating performances by visiting artists