Victoria Police appeals domestic violence victims to speak up as cases increase during COVID-19 lockdown

Highlights Victoria Police has launched videos in 26 languages to create awareness of family violence situations.

Australian Institute of Criminology reveals there has been a rise in the types of violence against women.

Monash University research suggests a rise in first-time cases of family violence.

Victoria Police has launched multilingual videos to encourage people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities to seek help if they are experiencing family violence.





The videos are available in English, Arabic, Burmese, Chinese, Dari, Farsi, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Macedonian, Malay, Pashto, Polish, Punjabi, Russian, Serbian, Sinhalese, Somali, Spanish, Tamil, Thai, Turkish and Vietnamese.





Victoria Police Family Violence Command Taskforce's Detective Senior Constable, Mr Andy Bajwa said these videos provide information to the community about family violence and the various ways victims could seek support.





We have launched these videos to remind everyone in our community that Victoria Police continues to help people if they feel unsafe and to reassure that they are not alone. These videos are to help victims understand who they can speak to for support like in touch or safe steps or reach out to police anytime in confidence.

He added that the video campaign is to encourage victims and witnesses to report incidents of sexual assault.











Constable Bajwa who has worked with domestic violence victims within the Indian sub-continent community for many years says police works within set parameter and helps victims or family to find a way to sort out the issues and lead their life.





He said the police, on one occasion, filled the required papers for the relevant agencies on behalf of the victim, which helped the couple reach a mutual agreement and save their relationship.





"They could save their relationship and worked out ways to live [together]," he told SBS Hindi.





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Victoria Police appeals domestic violence victims to speak up as cases increase during COVID-19 lockdown SBS Hindi 31/08/2020 11:04 Play







A young women sitting on the floor and looking distraught Source: Getty Images/AJ-Watt





The latest survey by the Australian Institute of Criminology revealed two-thirds of women experiencing sexual or physical violence reported that the attacks started or worsened during the pandemic.





Constable Bajwa encouraged bystanders to report to police if they feel their loved one or even someone else was experiencing family violence.





If you know your friend, a family member or your neighbour is experiencing family violence, report to police and your privacy is protected.

“Victoria Police will act to protect anyone harmed by family violence,” Constable Bajwa said.





There are fears about possible unreported cases due to social isolation.





COVID-19 increases severity of domestic violence says new report Source: Getty Images





Safe Steps is available 24 hours a day to provide support over the phone or via email. They can also connect you with someone who speaks in your preferred language.





inTouch is also available to provide support services to women from multicultural backgrounds, including migrant and refugee women living in Victoria, who are experiencing or have experienced family violence.





If you need assistance, there are specialist family violence services that are available to help, including:





1800RESPECT — 1800 737 732



safe steps Family Violence Response Centre — 1800 015 188



InTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence



W|Respect — 1800 542 847



Men’s Referral Service — 1300 766 491

In an emergency, always call Police at Triple Zero (000). If English is not your first language, you can ask for an interpreter.



