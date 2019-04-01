SBS Hindi

Most women lack information about this disease.

Published 1 April 2019 at 11:32am, updated 1 April 2019 at 11:35am
By Harita Mehta
Often described as ‘women’s problems’, Endometriosis affects more than seven lakhs women in Australia and more than two crore women in India, yet a lack of research and funding means sufferers can live in severe pain, unable to work or socialise.

