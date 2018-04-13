SBS Hindi

Mother's name now valid for getting a driving licence in Delhi

Indian woman holding car key

Source: Getty Images/szefei / iStockphoto

Published 13 April 2018 at 4:29pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

From this month, if you wish to get a permanent driving licence in Delhi, you could provide your mother's name instead of father's or husband's name. This step is being hailed as a significant step by the Delhi Transport Department. We spoke to well know Women's rights activist and Director for Centre of Social Research Dr Ranjana Kumari to know more...

Dr Ranjana Kumari told SBS Hindi that only this step of allowing the mother's name instead of the father's or husband's name will not suddenly bring about a revolutionary change in society but is nevertheless an important step.

She also added that while the mother carries the child and gives birth, yet the child is known by the father's name and questions what kind of progressive though is this?

She says that all these kinds of practices indicate a prevalance of patriarchy and male dominance. She adds that this is wrong and should be changed in today's times.

