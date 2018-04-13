Mother's name now valid for getting a driving licence in Delhi

Dr Ranjana Kumari told SBS Hindi that only this step of allowing the mother's name instead of the father's or husband's name will not suddenly bring about a revolutionary change in society but is nevertheless an important step.
She also added that while the mother carries the child and gives birth, yet the child is known by the father's name and questions what kind of progressive though is this?
She says that all these kinds of practices indicate a prevalance of patriarchy and male dominance. She adds that this is wrong and should be changed in today's times.