Motion in NSW parliament on India's Citizenship Amendment Act

Highlights Greens MP David Shoebridge tabled the motion in NSW Upper House.

The motion appeals to the Australian government to have human rights at the forefront in dialogue with India.

It has not been brought to vote yet.

Australian Greens MP, David Shoebridge, moved the motion to bring the issue of India's recent changes to the Citizenship Act, which has been criticised by many who have labelled it as 'anti-minority'.





Mr Shoebridge says the motion "responds to repeated representations I've had from within the Indian community in Australia, really calling for Australia to have as part of its broader engagement with India to ensure that there is a human rights framework behind that and then, in particular, to ensure that the Australian government does critically review the citizenship amendment act of 2019."

India passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, which fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from India's three neighbouring Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Indians shout slogans as they gather and take out a rally for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Source: AP Under the new law, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, and has lived in India for six years, can apply for Indian citizenship.





David Shoebridge says the law has raised real concerns about there being active discrimination based on religion within India.

"The legislation itself expressly excludes the citizenship path [to Muslims] if they come from Bangladesh, Afghanistan or Pakistan," Mr Shoebridge said.





"It's the first time we've seen such legislation in India's proud democratic history. And, when you see that legislation actively discriminating against members in the community, these concerns are going to be raised, and I think they are valid." NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge speaking to media outside the Supreme Court in Sydney, Friday, June 5, 2020. Source: AAP Image/James Gourley But some in the Indian Community in Australia disagree with Mr Shoebridge's views.





Dr Ashutosh Misra, CEO and Founding Executive Director of Institute for Australia India Engagement, Brisbane says the motion is "ridiculous".

This motion represents the shallow understanding of its supporters. Clearly, they don't understand the complex history and socio-political aspects of the issue of Kashmir.

Dr Misra says human rights cannot be discussed in isolation.





"Since 1990, groups have killed and raped hundreds and forced around 200,000 ethnic Kashmiri pundits to flee the Kashmir valley. Their return remains uncertain. The NSW motion makes no mention of their plight and rehabilitation." Dr Ashutosh Misra, CEO and Founding Executive Director at Institute for Australia India Engagement Source: Supplied The motion calls for the Australian government to include the human rights clause when making trade deals with India.

Mr Shoebridge says, "Not every politician believes that human rights should be part of our ongoing trade dialogue or should be at the forefront of our relations with India."

I find it very disappointing that human rights aren't on the agenda in these meetings between our respective prime ministers.

"I think part of it is that they both come from the right of politics, and they both tend to see trade and human rights is entirely separate and separable. But, I also think part of it is that these are awkward conversations to have. These are hard conversations to have between two governments, both of which have proud democratic traditions."





The motion has not been brought to vote yet.