Movie Review: Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly ki Barfi





Director – Ashwani Iyer Tiwari





Star cast – Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Bhargava





Rating – 4/5





( Bollywood in major part of 2017 has been through a low period with big budget jab harry met sejal, tubelight, jagga jasoos performing below expectations. Toilet ek prem katha has broken the jinx and hopefully BKB will follow the same )





BKB is a story of BITTI ( Kriti sanon) who is the only daughter and like a typical North Indian middle class household, her mother ( Seema Bhargava) wants to get her married soon. But BITTI is bindass who stays out late,dances on the roof and is a loud mouth. She even shares a cigarette puff with her father ( Pankaj Tripathi) which makes us believe that dad has definitely raised her like a son.





CHIRAG DUBEY ( Ayushmann ) falls in love with her at first sight and starts to see the world through rose- tinted glasses but BITTI is interested in PRITAM VIDROHI ( Rajkummar Rao) and wants to meet him for reasons a little too unreal in this world but sweet enough to traverse their journey together.





So CHIRAG who is as straight as a JALEBI tells his so called friend PRITAM who works in a saree shop to act like a GUNDA in front of BITTI. And then starts a comedy riot.





(Chirag is simple like a 'jalebi' and plots a drama with Pritam to act rowdy before Bitti to loose all the impression so that Bitti can like Chirag and this madness leads to a laugh riot.)











Rajkummar Rao takes all the applause whenever he comes on screen and the way he switch characters is noteworthy. One moment he is the sweet , small town shy boy and the next moment 'roadside goon' delivering some nasty punches.





Ayushmann Khurana never disappoints with his performance but Kriti Sanon will take a couple of films to get more convincing. The supporting actors perform really well and infuse life into BKB .





The music of Barelly Ki Barfi delivers well. However, the soundtrack has been brought to public quite close to the release and surely would stay on the charts for a while.While your shoulders will do the dancing while watching SWEETY TERA DRAMA composed by Tanish bagchi , NAZM NAZM by Arko will bring smile to your face and maybe holding hands of your beloved while watching the film is possible.



