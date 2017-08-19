Movie Review: Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly ki Barfi
Director – Ashwani Iyer Tiwari
Star cast – Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Bhargava
Rating – 4/5
(Bollywood in major part of 2017 has been through a low period with big budget jab harry met sejal, tubelight, jagga jasoos performing below expectations. Toilet ek prem katha has broken the jinx and hopefully BKB will follow the same )
BKB is a story of BITTI ( Kriti sanon) who is the only daughter and like a typical North Indian middle class household, her mother ( Seema Bhargava) wants to get her married soon. But BITTI is bindass who stays out late,dances on the roof and is a loud mouth. She even shares a cigarette puff with her father ( Pankaj Tripathi) which makes us believe that dad has definitely raised her like a son.
CHIRAG DUBEY ( Ayushmann ) falls in love with her at first sight and starts to see the world through rose- tinted glasses but BITTI is interested in PRITAM VIDROHI ( Rajkummar Rao) and wants to meet him for reasons a little too unreal in this world but sweet enough to traverse their journey together.
So CHIRAG who is as straight as a JALEBI tells his so called friend PRITAM who works in a saree shop to act like a GUNDA in front of BITTI. And then starts a comedy riot.
(Chirag is simple like a 'jalebi' and plots a drama with Pritam to act rowdy before Bitti to loose all the impression so that Bitti can like Chirag and this madness leads to a laugh riot.)
Rajkummar Rao takes all the applause whenever he comes on screen and the way he switch characters is noteworthy. One moment he is the sweet , small town shy boy and the next moment 'roadside goon' delivering some nasty punches.
Ayushmann Khurana never disappoints with his performance but Kriti Sanon will take a couple of films to get more convincing. The supporting actors perform really well and infuse life into BKB .
The music of Barelly Ki Barfi delivers well. However, the soundtrack has been brought to public quite close to the release and surely would stay on the charts for a while.While your shoulders will do the dancing while watching SWEETY TERA DRAMA composed by Tanish bagchi, NAZM NAZM by Arko will bring smile to your face and maybe holding hands of your beloved while watching the film is possible.
Overall you don’t want to miss this 2 hour 3 minute long film narrated by Javed Akhtar who gives out some really funny liners. Go have this barfi and give your taste buds something sweet to cherish.