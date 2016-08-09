SBS Hindi

Multicultural outlook on Census 2016 and Privacy concerns!

SBS Hindi

Community

Community Source: Census 2016

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 August 2016 at 4:51pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has moved to assure people their personal data, entered in tonight's (Tues 9/8) census, will be secure. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) plans to retain data for up to four years to enable more rigorous studies of social trends. A number of people have expressed concerns over the way census data is being collected and kept.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talked to Vasan Srinivasan member of Australian Multicultural Council and Manoj Kumar, Community engagement chairperson of South Asian Public Affairs Council of Australia.

Published 9 August 2016 at 4:51pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues