Multicultural outlook on Census 2016 and Privacy concerns!

Community Source: Census 2016
Published 9 August 2016 at 4:51pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government has moved to assure people their personal data, entered in tonight's (Tues 9/8) census, will be secure. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) plans to retain data for up to four years to enable more rigorous studies of social trends. A number of people have expressed concerns over the way census data is being collected and kept.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talked to Vasan Srinivasan member of Australian Multicultural Council and Manoj Kumar, Community engagement chairperson of South Asian Public Affairs Council of Australia.
Published 9 August 2016 at 4:51pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share